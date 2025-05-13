Supporting James Vasquez beat Cancer

The words don't come easy for me as I try to write this. My husband of 23 years, James has been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. It was found at the early stages and we are very hopeful for full remission. That being said his medical bills are unfortunately coming faster than we can pay them. Insurance is only covering so much and with two full time jobs, we are still struggling to pay things off. James means so much to not only me and Chloe, but also to so many other people, I know if you have had the pleasure of knowing James he has probably helped you out in some way. Because that is his kind hearted nature. For the last 23 years, James has not only been my husband, but also my best friend. James loves his football, he's been a loyal 49er fan ever since he was about 10 years old, but most of all he loves his family. He is an extremely hard worker and believes in providing for his family, which makes it hard for him to even ask for "help". Even at his last procedure I looked over at him and he was answering work calls while laying in a hospital bed. James's laughter is contagious, he's young at heart and if you could only see his face light up when he and Chole talk about their roller-coaster adventures. Although he's the one going through this, he's been the strongest one, assuring me things will be okay, holding my hand, and making sure me and Chloe are taken care of. Between the sleepless nights and tears, I've been praying day and night. I one hundred percent believe in the power of prayer and would appreciate it, if you would lift him up in your prayers ❤️. I know times are difficult for everyone, if you are able to donate (no amountis too small), your generosity will be a blessing, and if not, your prayers and sharing this link would be greatly appreciated.