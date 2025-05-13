Campaign Image

Mark and Rita's little Angel

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $28,780

Campaign created by James Diapoules

Campaign funds will be received by Mark and Rita Diapoules

William Steven Diapoules was born on March 22, 2025—a tiny warrior full of love and purpose. Though his time was brief, his life left a lasting imprint. He returned to the Lord on Mother’s Day, May 11, 2025. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” – Jeremiah 1:5. Mark and Rita now face multiple outstanding medical bills. Please keep them in your prayers and consider offering support.



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

The Swindler Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and are thinking about you!!

Brendan Rogers
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Beth Castle
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

The Geer Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wesmiller Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

The Pompa family would like to show support during this difficult time.

Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Milbauer Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys so much

The Meehan Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for all of you daily. Sending you lots of love daily. We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful child.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts & prayers are with your beautiful family during this difficult time. Sending love to you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. May god give you peace and strength through this difficult time. Much love, from one stranger to another

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are sending your family prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your and your family’s loss.

The ONeal Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you love and prayers. You are in our thoughts. :)

Kim Vaeth
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Heather Raulerson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

The Krivanek Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family during this hard time 🤍

