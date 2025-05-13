Mark and Rita's little Angel

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $28,780
Campaign funds will be received by Mark and Rita Diapoules
William Steven Diapoules was born on March 22, 2025—a tiny warrior full of love and purpose. Though his time was brief, his life left a lasting imprint. He returned to the Lord on Mother’s Day, May 11, 2025. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” – Jeremiah 1:5. Mark and Rita now face multiple outstanding medical bills. Please keep them in your prayers and consider offering support.
Praying for your family.
We love you and are thinking about you!!
The Pompa family would like to show support during this difficult time.
We love you guys so much
We are praying for all of you daily. Sending you lots of love daily. We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful child.
Our thoughts & prayers are with your beautiful family during this difficult time. Sending love to you all!
I'm so sorry for your loss. May god give you peace and strength through this difficult time. Much love, from one stranger to another
We are sending your family prayers.
Sorry for your and your family’s loss.
Sending you love and prayers. You are in our thoughts. :)
Sending love.
Praying for your family during this hard time 🤍
