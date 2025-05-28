Help when needed

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Estella Murphrey
Life is hard sometimes. I got fired, notified the bank was repo’g my car the next day after I deposited my final check. My son’s birthday was 5 days later (he committed suicide in 2023). Found out my landlord is changing and brand new rules! I applied for unemployment but because I was fired it has to be adjudicated. My church is helping with rent and utilities for the short term but I need to find a job. Because of my age, I am not being considered for entrt level or other jobs. I don’t know what else to do than to ask for help. This money will be used for gas so I have transportation to my new job an hour away from home.
You have helped so many in their time of need. May God bless you abundantly in this dire time of need. 🙏🏻
May 28th, 2025
I got a job only I need help with gas money until I either get a pay check or my 5 weeks of unemployment. I know money is tight. I am asking for prayers because I believe God will provide. Thank you!!
