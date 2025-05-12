Repairs To The K9 Caravan

In the dog rescue world i chose many roles,from hunting down dogfighters and their operations all over the united states to emergency response,search and rescue as well as transport. Some time ago i purchased a 38 ft school bus and outfitted it with a bank of veterinary kennels,an electric grooming and examination table,everything needed to transport large amounts of dogs from euthanasia,fighting rings,labs etc. I want to get it back out on the road to be able to do it full time again but unfortunately the tires need replacing which isnt cheap,in fact the tires are far more expensive that the bus was. Some are bald and others have dry rot and i will not risk the lives of dogs who are depending on me. Please help me so i can continue to help them, helping dogs is honestly one of the only things that im not only good at but also one of the only things that genuinely brings me joy and put peace in my heart. Hopefully with your help i can continue to do that once again as there is never a shortage of perfect and innocent dogs eagerly awaiting a kind and caring hand. Thank you for your consideration.