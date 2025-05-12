Helping Armenians

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,170
Campaign funds will be received by khachig hovanessian
Hi friends, Kach here. I will be going to Armenia on June 1st - 29th 2025.
I'm trying to raise money for the poor and help the over populated
stray dog problems. 100% of your donation will go directly to the people.
Thank you, Kach
🙏🏼
In honor of Macy
I hope this helps the families in need in Armenia. They’re going through so much right now, and any support—big or small—can make a meaningful difference.
Hope you’re able to save lots of pups
Thank you for doing this for the dogs and people! Your heart is so huge! Love, Barb & Ben Tryk
