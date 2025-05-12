Campaign Image

Helping Armenians

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,170

Campaign created by khachig hovanessian

Campaign funds will be received by khachig hovanessian

Helping Armenians

Hi friends, Kach here. I will be going to Armenia on June 1st - 29th 2025.

I'm trying to raise money for the poor and help the over populated

stray dog problems. 100% of your donation will go directly to the people.

Thank you, Kach

Recent Donations
Show:
Mike Freeman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rita Amaro
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Pebbles
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

In honor of Macy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope this helps the families in need in Armenia. They’re going through so much right now, and any support—big or small—can make a meaningful difference.

Daniel Flores
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Dominic Krutzfeld
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you’re able to save lots of pups

Daniel
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Liam C
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for doing this for the dogs and people! Your heart is so huge! Love, Barb & Ben Tryk

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo