Handicapped accessible suite for my mother in law

Hello! My wife's mother, Susan, has recently suffered from a series of health issues including a heart attack, a stroke, pneumonia, and more. She has been hospitalized since March, and at the time of this writing has been transferred to UNC Chapel Hill for a severe kidney issue. Currently, I am remodeling our home to accommodate moving her in, as I am confident that upon leaving the hospital she will never be able to live alone again, but costs are adding up fast. Our savings have been depleted due to travel expenses and the home remodel, we've accrued substantial debt, mainly for building materials, and there's still much to do. If you're willing, your donation will help me complete a handicapped accessible suite for Susan to live in a safe, dignified manner for as long as needed. God willing, she can live the rest of her life at home, where she belongs. Thank you for your time, thank you in advance for any assistance, and God bless you all.