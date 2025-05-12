Give hope and help restore faith

I welcome you to my family. Myself, Greg (37), my wife Kassandra (37), our 16-year-old daughter, and our 11-year-old son. I’m not their biological father, but these kids are mine in every way that matters. They are my world.

Six years ago, I bought a run-down mobile home in rural central Ohio, a rushed decision made to avoid homelessness. It hasn’t been much, and it's always in need of repairs, but it's the only roof we have. It’s home… barely.

We’ve fought to make it work. I’ve worked hard. I’ve leaned into faith, into prayer, into perseverance. But the truth is, we’re drowning; financially, emotionally, and spiritually.

Chronic Illness Has Turned Our Lives Upside Down. In the last few years, our family has been hit by a storm we never saw coming.

My wife was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) and now potentially Multiple Sclerosis; two debilitating conditions that attack the body from the inside, stealing her ability to function normally and forcing her to live with constant pain. She can no longer work and devotes her strength to caring for our children.

Our son has been diagnosed with AS and Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome (AMPS). He lives every day in pain; making it nearly impossible to attend school consistently.

Our daughter faces Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and AMPS, a cruel combination of joint instability and pain. She's soon having surgery to confirm and treat endometriosis.

Every day is a fight for comfort, for understanding, for dignity.

I’ve always believed hard work and faith could carry us through anything. I met God at 18 and kept that connection ever since. But watching my family suffer while praying for hope, and watching that hope go unanswered, has shattered something in me.

I tried to carry it all: working, using credit to survive, refinancing anything I could, sacrificing wants, and sometimes needs, to feed my family. But I can’t carry it anymore. And now, I’m praying again; not for a miracle, but for help. For compassion. For a lifeline.

I’ve avoided asking for help my whole life. But today, I am asking. Not just for myself, but for the family I love more than anything.

So, how can you help?

We’re seeking $50,000 to reclaim stability and breathe again.

Your support will:

Cover basic needs: food, utilities, medicine, transportation

Help us pay down critical debts that are threatening to bury us

Eventually give us the chance to move to a better school district that will actually support our children’s education and needs

Provide peace of mind so we can focus on health, healing, and hope

This is not about luxury. It’s about survival and health. God willing, a future where our kids can grow, thrive, and live without feeling like their struggles don’t matter.

A few days ago, I sat alone in my car and cried out to God; desperate, ashamed, tired. I begged for strength, for guidance, for something to change. Asking for help came to mind, but I dismissed that at first… because I was too prideful to ask for help.

But today, I’m letting go. I’m choosing to believe that maybe this is how God answers prayer; through the kindness of strangers and the compassion of community.

If you’ve read this far, thank you. If you can give, know that it means the world to us. And if you can’t, please assist through prayer and consider sharing our story. Every gesture helps.

From the depths of our hearts, thank you for giving us even a flicker of hope.