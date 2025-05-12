Help with Dental Emergency

Hi everyone. I have had two broken teeth for the past two years and they have gotten worse over time, to the point where I have had a painful abscess on one that repeatedly comes back. I was finally able to go the dentist recently and was told that my dental work would be around $3000 altogether and that both teeth need to be extracted as soon as possible. The extractions will cost around $500, not including any bone grafts. I have become very chronically ill and am going through the slow tedious process of trying to get doctors to figure out what is causing my illnesses, which has been very difficult as I don’t have a vehicle and can no longer work because of how unstable my health is. With me not working and all of the money I do have going toward bills, I do not have the means to get these emergency extractions done and I am worried about falling ill if the abscessed one is not done immediately. The dentist has said I can’t take anymore antibiotics to fight the infection and I can’t afford any hospital bills. Any help would be so greatly appreciated!! Donations of any amount could help, even if you can only give $5.