Supporting The Gonzalez Children

 Goal: USD $100,000

 USD $3,500

Campaign created by Maria Gonzalez

Campaign funds will be received by Maria Gonzalez

Supporting The Gonzalez Children

Their father got killed in a tragic accident on Thursday night May 8,2025, leaving 6 children behind. All the children depended solely on Esteban Gonzalez(father). He was a wonderful father always there for his children. 
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alex, I have no words to express how sorry I am for your loss. I pray for you and your family, God bless you with strength and resilience in this very hard times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Alex and family There are no words for the sorrow We feel for your loss. May God’s peace surround you and His love uphold you. We pray you feel His presence and comfort in every moment. The Robinsons

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences Alex...

PPOG
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers... PPOG TEAM

Darryl Marshall
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My sincere condolences to the Gonzales family on the loss of your loved one. Stay encouraged.🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Incredibly shocked and sorry for your loss.

Linh
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.” Thoughts & prayers are with your family.

Robertha Clarke
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephanie Q
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time!

Jonathan y Tati
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer and Ricardo
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We so sorry for your lost!!!! It heartbreaking.

Sunitha Rao
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for you loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris and Sandy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Shannon Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My deepest and sincerest condolences. I Love You guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers love and support is with you during this very difficult time.👏🏾🕊

