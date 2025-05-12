Campaign Image

Supporting Daniel Allen

 USD $2,030

We are raising funds for the support and continued recovery for one of our band students who was involved in a head on collision. He was airlifted to Duke University Hospital and will be treated for his extensive injuries. He will miss his senior week activities, his Senior Band Concert, and more than likely his Graduation.

We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. With the help and support from all - we can help with gas for the family to go back and forth from Duke Hospital, food for the family, and any remaining to help with his continued recovery at home.

 We also want to help him with any additional educational needs that he will need when he gets the chance to attend WCU.

Any help is appreciated and greatly needed.

Sincerely

PHS Band Boosters 

Recent Donations
Georgia Austin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our family is praying for you!

Betsy Hamlett Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Caitlin Hamlett
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting Daniel! Sending continued prayers to you and your family. Praise the Lord for a successful surgery and a step towards recovery. Keep trusting in God's plan, and hope to see you soon! Love you dawg.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers and love lifted for Daniel, family & friends, as well as the numerous medical servants GOD has sent to tend to his needs. May hope, love and faith enfold you in the days ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

get better soon big guy, love you man

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Daniel, his family and the doctors who are helping him.

Jen Huff
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying hard for Daniel, family, and medical team.

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers for Daniel and his family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a strong recovery in body, mind, and spirit as well. Thinking of your family...a special family to me.

Sharon Schlesinger
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Daniel, his healthcare team and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for complete recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Robin Horner
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Daniel and his family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

🩵

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Daniel

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

