Supporting Daniel Allen

Raised:
USD $2,030
Campaign funds will be received by April Allen
We are raising funds for the support and continued recovery for one of our band students who was involved in a head on collision. He was airlifted to Duke University Hospital and will be treated for his extensive injuries. He will miss his senior week activities, his Senior Band Concert, and more than likely his Graduation.
We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. With the help and support from all - we can help with gas for the family to go back and forth from Duke Hospital, food for the family, and any remaining to help with his continued recovery at home.
We also want to help him with any additional educational needs that he will need when he gets the chance to attend WCU.
Any help is appreciated and greatly needed.
Sincerely
PHS Band Boosters
Our family is praying for you!
Keep fighting Daniel! Sending continued prayers to you and your family. Praise the Lord for a successful surgery and a step towards recovery. Keep trusting in God's plan, and hope to see you soon! Love you dawg.
Prayers and love lifted for Daniel, family & friends, as well as the numerous medical servants GOD has sent to tend to his needs. May hope, love and faith enfold you in the days ahead.
get better soon big guy, love you man
Praying for Daniel, his family and the doctors who are helping him.
Praying hard for Daniel, family, and medical team.
Continued prayers for Daniel and his family.
Prayers for a strong recovery in body, mind, and spirit as well. Thinking of your family...a special family to me.
Prayers for Daniel, his healthcare team and family.
Praying for complete recovery.
Prayers for Daniel and his family!
Prayers for Daniel
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.