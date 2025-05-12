Supporting Daniel Allen

We are raising funds for the support and continued recovery for one of our band students who was involved in a head on collision. He was airlifted to Duke University Hospital and will be treated for his extensive injuries. He will miss his senior week activities, his Senior Band Concert, and more than likely his Graduation.

We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. With the help and support from all - we can help with gas for the family to go back and forth from Duke Hospital, food for the family, and any remaining to help with his continued recovery at home.

We also want to help him with any additional educational needs that he will need when he gets the chance to attend WCU.

Any help is appreciated and greatly needed.

Sincerely

PHS Band Boosters