Needing help so I can gain employment!

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $175
Hi everyone,
My name is Jenn.If you know me,you know the last year has been a relentless snowball of bad luck.I've been doing everything I can to keep my head above water—mentally,emotionally, & financially.I’ve sold what I could,offered services wherever possible,& avoided asking for help unless absolutely necessary.
Now I’ve hit that point.
I’m on the verge of losing both my home & my car. But—I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.After over a year of unemployment,I’ve finally been offered a job…but I can’t accept it unless I renew my nursing credentials.That renewal costs $200,& after scraping by for so long,I simply don’t have it.
So I’m asking—if you’re able,please consider helping me over this final hurdle.I’ve set the goal at $300 for the renewal because anything raised beyond that will go toward catching up on utility bills & keeping the lights on while I rebuild.
From the bottom of my heart,thank you.Every dollar,every share,every word of support means more than I can express.This is a lifeline I’ll never forget.
—Jenn
Blessings to you.
People helped me when I was in need, paying it forward now.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.