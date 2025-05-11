Campaign Image

Needing help so I can gain employment!

Goal:

 USD $300

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Jennifer Tranter

Needing help so I can gain employment!

Hi everyone,

My name is Jenn.If you know me,you know the last year has been a relentless snowball of bad luck.I've been doing everything I can to keep my head above water—mentally,emotionally, & financially.I’ve sold what I could,offered services wherever possible,& avoided asking for help unless absolutely necessary.

Now I’ve hit that point.

I’m on the verge of losing both my home & my car. But—I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.After over a year of unemployment,I’ve finally been offered a job…but I can’t accept it unless I renew my nursing credentials.That renewal costs $200,& after scraping by for so long,I simply don’t have it.

So I’m asking—if you’re able,please consider helping me over this final hurdle.I’ve set the goal at $300 for the renewal because anything raised beyond that will go toward catching up on utility bills & keeping the lights on while I rebuild.

From the bottom of my heart,thank you.Every dollar,every share,every word of support means more than I can express.This is a lifeline I’ll never forget.


—Jenn


Recent Donations
Christine Keena
$ 100.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Blessings to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
48 minutes ago

People helped me when I was in need, paying it forward now.

Ash Halquist
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

