Dad's Car Repair Fund

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $510
Hello, fellow community members! As a single dad and a Christian, I'm reaching out for help with car repairs. My primary mode of transportation broke down and I need to get it fixed so I can continue taking my daughter to school and commuting to work. I'm a law-abiding citizen and don't receive child support, so I'm turning to this platform for a little help. Your contribution will go directly towards the repairs and get me back on the road, so I can continue providing for my family. Thank you for considering my campaign! #carrepairfund #singledad #christian
God Bless.
Bless you!
Get er fone
Good luck 🙏🏼
May the Lord bless you and get you where you need to be/ want to go!
God bless
I pray our Father provides you and your daughter with His solution quickly! In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen !
