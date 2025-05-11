Campaign Image

Dad's Car Repair Fund

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $510

Campaign created by David Keckta

Hello, fellow community members! As a single dad and a Christian, I'm reaching out for help with car repairs. My primary mode of transportation broke down and I need to get it fixed so I can continue taking my daughter to school and commuting to work. I'm a law-abiding citizen and don't receive child support, so I'm turning to this platform for a little help. Your contribution will go directly towards the repairs and get me back on the road, so I can continue providing for my family. Thank you for considering my campaign! #carrepairfund #singledad #christian


God Bless.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Get er fone

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Good luck 🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
44 minutes ago

May the Lord bless you and get you where you need to be/ want to go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Halsey Knew
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

I pray our Father provides you and your daughter with His solution quickly! In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen !

