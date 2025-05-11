Dad's Car Repair Fund

Hello, fellow community members! As a single dad and a Christian, I'm reaching out for help with car repairs. My primary mode of transportation broke down and I need to get it fixed so I can continue taking my daughter to school and commuting to work. I'm a law-abiding citizen and don't receive child support, so I'm turning to this platform for a little help. Your contribution will go directly towards the repairs and get me back on the road, so I can continue providing for my family. Thank you for considering my campaign! #carrepairfund #singledad #christian





God Bless.