Stand with a Father fighting for his Daughter

We’re reaching out for support in a battle no father should ever have to face — the battle to simply be present in his child’s life.







Brandon is a devoted dad who wants nothing more than to love, guide, and raise his daughter. He has shown up. He has tried to co-parent. But the mother is now not only keeping their child from him — she’s seeking sole custody, determined to cut him out entirely.





Despite doing all he can to remain in his daughter’s life, the court has now ordered him to pay the mother’s attorney fees by June 1st — something he simply cannot afford. He is struggling just to keep up with the cost of his own legal defense. Without immediate help, he could lose his rights and his connection with his daughter forever.





This is not a man walking away. This is a father being pushed out.





We are asking for your prayers, your support, and any financial help you can offer as we fight for:

• Payment of court-ordered attorney fees

• Legal representation to defend his parental rights

• Filing fees and court costs to continue this fight





Our goal is to raise 6,000 by June 1st to keep him in the fight and preserve a daughter’s right to have her father in her life.





Your gift is more than financial — it’s a message that fathers matter, and that children deserve both parents. If you can’t give, please share and pray with us. Time is short, but we believe God is bigger than this battle.





Thank you for standing with this father when the system won’t.