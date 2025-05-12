Sponsoring Alex Esau

In 2018, Dave & Mavis Isaac heard that Alex Esau needed a place to call home for a while. This tugged on Dave's heart since Alex's Dad, Trevor, was his good friend growing up. Dave & Trevor grew up a few miles from each other and created many childhood memories together. They welcomed Alex (6) into their home in July of 2018. Alex and they have traversed life together. Nothing has been perfect in this journey, but they have made progress for which we thank God and the ones that have supported them through it. The challenges of life are many for Alex. He struggles with bringing out his emotions in a positive way. Instead, he defaults to disrespect, anger, and disregulation. Sometimes, losing his ability to think or cope at all during those moments. He feels deep shame for reacting in these ways and really wants to learn other ways to express his emotions. He desperately wants approval from others and is at loose ends to know how to behave in appropriate ways in order to get the approval he seeks. Seeing Alex's frustration and realizing their own need to learn better ways to help Alex, Dave and Mavis have been reaching out and are thinking Sleepy Creek Boys Camp may be a great way for him and the family to find the healing and the brain retraining that is needed. It is planned that he will stay for 18 months starting June 17, 2025. This is where we come to friends and family for your support. The cost of Sleepy Creek is a huge financial commitment. We are asking if you'd care to share in this Sleepy Creek journey by donating some funds to help with the cost. May God Bless each and everyone.