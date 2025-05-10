Support Not To Become Homeless

Hello, my name is Theresa and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but hopeful spirit. I’m a 62-year-old woman who, like many others, has faced an unexpected and overwhelming turn of events. After losing my job and using my entire savings account during the pandemic because I refused to get the vaccine I now find myself in a very difficult position—on the brink of losing my one bedroom apartment that has been my home for the past eight years.



This apartment is more than just four walls. It’s where I’ve built a life, found peace, and created memories. It’s my sanctuary. Losing it would be devastating not only emotionally but physically, as I currently have no other place to go. I have tried to get state help with no luck at all.



I’m actively looking for work and exploring every option I can, but time is running out. I am asking for help to raise $2500.00 to cover rent and basic living expenses while I stabilize my situation and get back on my feet.



I know times are tough for many, and it’s not easy to ask for help. But if you are able to contribute, even a small amount, it would mean the world to me. And if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with others would also be a tremendous help.



From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story and for any support you can give.



With gratitude,

Theresa R.