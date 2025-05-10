Help 2 graduating w honors headed to college

I have two amazing children headed off to college in the fall. (CM and EM) They have worked very hard in order to graduate with honors and obtain scholarships that would help cover the cost of their tuition and most of their housing. My son played sports and didn’t have a job during the school year, but works in the summer. my daughter decided to not play sports for senior year so that she could work part time. They are first generation college students in our family!! I have 2 middle school children left at home. Unfortunately, I can’t really afford all the things that kids need as they go off to college or to help them with meals while they’re there.. my ex husband left 8 years ago and never looked back. There’s no help from him. I was a stay at home mom and he took care of the finances. There is a court order for spousal and child support, but we have never seen a penny. I took a job and my mother watched the children until she passed 2 years ago. I did all I could to provide as good of a life as I could so that the children were affected as little as possible. My twins watched their younger brothers until I got off work after my mother passed. Last I heard, my ex took off to Europe shortly after the divorce to avoid paying.100% his loss! They’ve grown to be wonderful human beings! My eldest son became the man of the house and is now going off to college, passing the torch to his younger brothers. I would give them the world if I could. I’m doing all that I can and I’m asking, praying for help. I’m sure it would embarrass them too much to post their pictures, so I posted a generic photo. Teenagers are like that!(and some are just bullies and would tease them for “being poor”, although the I feel the correct description of our financial status would be “comfortable”. no amount of money is worth putting them in a position to where they are uncomfortable, embarrassed, or possibly bullied) they would never ask for help because they fear it would embarrass me or make me feel inadequate as a mother, but sometimes we all just need a little help. I do believe that at the end of the day God will provide, and they will go on to do great things. I’m beyond proud of these two for all they have overcome and all they will accomplish in their future. Thank you for your time and may God bless you!