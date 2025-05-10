Helping with cremation costs for my mom

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Wilburn
On May 9, 2025, at 7:37 AM, my mom passed away. 9years to the day when we lost our dad. She had been suffering from COPD for a while now, on top of her asthma and other medical issues. I tried so hard to save her. But ultimately, her time had come. She’s now with my dad and we just need some help covering her expenses. Please. And thank you
To a better life
