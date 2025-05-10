Campaign Image

Helping with cremation costs for my mom

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Amanda Wilburn

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Wilburn

On May 9, 2025, at 7:37 AM, my mom passed away. 9years to the day when we lost our dad. She had been suffering from COPD for a while now, on top of her asthma and other medical issues. I tried so hard to save her. But ultimately, her time had come. She’s now with my dad and we just need some help covering her expenses. Please. And thank you

Recent Donations
Show:
Jan Griffith
$ 200.00 USD
24 minutes ago

To a better life

Updates

Prayer Requests

