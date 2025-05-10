Campaign Image

supporting the elderly

Goal:

 KES 1,000,000

Raised:

 KES 5,000

Campaign created by Simon Kamau

Campaign funds will be received by Simon Kamau

In the heart of our community, there are unsung heroes who’ve spent decades shaping our world—our elderly neighbors. Many live on fixed incomes, face loneliness, or struggle to afford basics like nutritious meals, medications, or safe housing. Meet Mrs. Clara, 82, who spends her days knitting blankets for others but can’t afford her own heating bill. Or Mr. Raj, a retired teacher, who misses his weekly library visits since his bus route was cut.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
5000.00 KES
22 minutes ago

I hope everything is okay

