supporting the elderly

In the heart of our community, there are unsung heroes who’ve spent decades shaping our world—our elderly neighbors. Many live on fixed incomes, face loneliness, or struggle to afford basics like nutritious meals, medications, or safe housing. Meet Mrs. Clara, 82, who spends her days knitting blankets for others but can’t afford her own heating bill. Or Mr. Raj, a retired teacher, who misses his weekly library visits since his bus route was cut.