GoLucaGo2025

Hi, my name is Jeanine, and I’m the mom of an incredible 3-year-old named Luca.


Luca was born with Down syndrome, and while he has overcome many early challenges—including learning to walk—he still needs ongoing support to reach his full potential. Luca is currently in preschool, and he works so hard every day to build his independence, communication skills, and confidence.


Right now, we’re raising funds to help cover the many out-of-pocket expenses that come with raising a child with additional needs. These include therapies, adaptive equipment, and communication tools not fully covered by insurance or the school system.


Where Your Support Will Go:


Therapies

 • Occupational, physical, and speech therapy not covered by school: $3,000–$7,000 over 12 months

 • Feeding therapy to support safe eating and oral motor skills: $800/month


AAC & Communication Tools

 • Augmentative & Alternative Communication (AAC) device: $2,000

 • AAC evaluations and device accessories: $800


Specialist & Medical Expenses

 • Copays for developmental pediatricians, neurologists, and feeding specialists: $75–$150/visit

 • Evaluations not provided through the district: $1500–$5000


Adaptive Support at Home & School

 • Sensory and learning tools: $300

 • Custom orthotics and supportive footwear: $700

 • Travel and caregiving costs related to appointments and therapies


Every donation—big or small—will help us ensure Luca has the resources he needs to thrive in school and in life. If you’re not able to give right now, sharing this campaign would still mean the world to us.


Thank you for being a part of Team Luca. We are so grateful for your support.


With love,

Jeanine & Luca


Recent Donations
Joe
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Adrienne Beard
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

God’s speed with this campaign! Wishing you all the best!🥰 Jazmine’s and Azalea’s aunt

Lauren and Forrest
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Kristin S
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Wendy
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

For your little man. All the best mate.

Mark
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Wishing you guys all the best, especially mini-Mundine!

Jose y Gladys
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Adrienne Beard
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God’s speed with this campaign! Wishing you all the best!🥰 Jazmine’s and Azalea’s aunt

Juan Lago
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Omar
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Liam M
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Riou and Pezo
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys ❤️ Stay strong!

Carlo Sands
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep fighting Luca!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Melina
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

