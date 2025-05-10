GoLucaGo2025

Hi, my name is Jeanine, and I’m the mom of an incredible 3-year-old named Luca.





Luca was born with Down syndrome, and while he has overcome many early challenges—including learning to walk—he still needs ongoing support to reach his full potential. Luca is currently in preschool, and he works so hard every day to build his independence, communication skills, and confidence.





Right now, we’re raising funds to help cover the many out-of-pocket expenses that come with raising a child with additional needs. These include therapies, adaptive equipment, and communication tools not fully covered by insurance or the school system.





Where Your Support Will Go:





Therapies

• Occupational, physical, and speech therapy not covered by school: $3,000–$7,000 over 12 months

• Feeding therapy to support safe eating and oral motor skills: $800/month





AAC & Communication Tools

• Augmentative & Alternative Communication (AAC) device: $2,000

• AAC evaluations and device accessories: $800





Specialist & Medical Expenses

• Copays for developmental pediatricians, neurologists, and feeding specialists: $75–$150/visit

• Evaluations not provided through the district: $1500–$5000





Adaptive Support at Home & School

• Sensory and learning tools: $300

• Custom orthotics and supportive footwear: $700

• Travel and caregiving costs related to appointments and therapies





Every donation—big or small—will help us ensure Luca has the resources he needs to thrive in school and in life. If you’re not able to give right now, sharing this campaign would still mean the world to us.





Thank you for being a part of Team Luca. We are so grateful for your support.





With love,

Jeanine & Luca



