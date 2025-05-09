FarMore Matters

As we continue this journey with FarMore, we are deeply grateful for the ways God has provided. The majority of the time in the most unexpected moments. Living outside the box has stretched our faith, built new connections, and opened doors to serve in places we never imagined.

We’ve always known that exploration brings with it the unknown. As is life, it is the beauty of discovery wrapped in the reality of unpredictability. Mishaps, repairs, and unexpected turns are woven into everyone's journey. What we plan is never quite what God has gone before and planned for us. But we’ve learned to hold that loosely, trusting that His hand is in it all.



Just recently, we found ourselves facing one of the wildest turns yet. Far More is at the "doctor," and it’s a big one. We’re here in Salt Lake City getting the truck ready preparing to head north, to Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and finally, Alaska. It’s our last state to complete all 50, and our hearts are stirred with both anticipation and the sense that ministry and mission opportunities are opening up and unfolding in ways we didn’t expect.



But then this happened. We’re staring down a major repair, unprepared for the cost, and tempted to let discouragement creep in. As He does, God showed up again. An angel of a person extended our stay in a cabin at an already overbooked RV park in the heart of North Salt Lake City, providing a place of rest in the midst of uncertainty.



We are continuing to lean into NOT understanding every “why.” It’s about trusting the One who goes before us, and wow, the beauty of relationships along the way. Every mile we drive is a mission field. Every setback is an opportunity to rely on His provision. And every encounter is a chance to love well.



If you feel led, we would really really appreciate your prayers. We’re grateful for your them, your support, and all the ways God is with us.

— Louisa & Doug

FarMore Living Outside the Box



