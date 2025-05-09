Help to get justice and support for my husband

Help us get justice and support for my husband

Hello, my name is Carolina, I & my family are 🇨🇺. Today I'm writing to you with a broken heart & full of concern for the life and well-being of my husband, Osvaldo, who is also Cuban.



On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:30 p.m., while he was working honestly as an Delivery driver, he suffered an attempted murder motivated by hatred and racism at the hands of a Caucacion male. It was an act of cruel & unjustifiable violence, just because of the color of his skin and his origin. Fortunately, my husband survived, but the physical, emotional trauma & economic consequences are devastating.Since that day, he lives in fear, and no longer feels safe to go back to work. Not only that: I also face health problems, I have two hernias that make it difficult for me to work. We have children to support, bills to pay, & a life that so far we have built with a lot of effort and sacrifice.Today, more than ever, we need your solidarity. We want to fight for justice, make sure that this aggressor faces the legal consequences, & protect our family. The legal & medical costs are overwhelming, and if my husband can't continue working, our situation becomes unsustainable.

Your donation, no matter how small, will help us:

• Cover the legal fees to bring the aggressor to justice.

• Pay for medical treatments and psychological support for my husband.

• Support our family while he recovers & we face this process.



We shouldn't be afraid to work to feed our family. We should not live with the fear of being attacked by those who do not accept our roots. Help us raise our voices against hatred and take care of ours.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, for sharing it and for supporting us in this difficult time. May God multiply their generosity. Please share our story to bring this man to justice.

With gratitude,

Carolina

Ayúdanos a Obtener Justicia y Apoyo para Mi Esposo

Hola, mi nombre es Carolina soy cubana y hoy les escribo con el corazón roto y lleno de preocupación por la vida y el bienestar de mi esposo, Osvaldo quien también es cubano



El pasado sábado 3 de mayo de 2025, a las 10:30 p.m., mientras él trabajaba honestamente como conductor de Uber, sufrió un intento de homicidio motivado por odio y racismo a manos de un hombre blanco nativo estadounidense. Fue un acto de violencia cruel e injustificable, solo por el color de su piel y su origen. Afortunadamente, mi esposo sobrevivió, pero las consecuencias físicas, emocionales y económicas son devastadoras.Desde ese día, vive con miedo, y ya no se siente seguro para volver a trabajar. No solo eso: yo también enfrento problemas de salud, tengo dos hernias que me dificultan trabajar. Tenemos hijos que mantener, cuentas que pagar, y una vida que hasta ahora hemos construido con mucho esfuerzo y sacrificio.



Hoy, más que nunca, necesitamos de tu solidaridad. Queremos luchar por justicia, asegurarnos de que este agresor enfrente las consecuencias legales, y proteger a nuestra familia. Pero los costos legales y médicos son abrumadores, y si mi esposo no puede seguir trabajando, nuestra situación se vuelve insostenible.



Tu donación, por pequeña que sea, nos ayudará a:



• Cubrir los honorarios legales para llevar al agresor ante la justicia.

• Costear tratamientos médicos y apoyo psicológico para mi esposo.

• Sostener a nuestra familia mientras él se recupera y enfrentamos este proceso.

No deberíamos tener miedo de trabajar para alimentar a nuestra familia. No deberíamos vivir con el temor de ser atacados por quienes no aceptan nuestras raíces. Ayúdanos a alzar la voz contra el odio y a cuidar de los nuestros.



Gracias de corazón por leer nuestra historia, por compartirla y por apoyarnos en este momento tan difícil. Que Dios les multiplique su generosidad.

Con gratitud,

Carolina