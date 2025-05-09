Flood Recovery Fund

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Pam Gatber
Help Pam’s Rusty Treasures Rebuild After a Devastating Flood
Dear friends, customers, and community,
I’m Pam, the owner of Pam’s Rusty Treasures, a small antique and vintage store in Thurmont, Maryland, beloved for its collection of primitives and handcrafted furniture. My store is more than a business — it’s a tribute to my late husband, Rusty, who passed away 20 years ago this May 27. I named the shop after him to carry on his memory, and had planned a special memorial sale this year to honor that legacy.
But that dream was shattered.
A devastating flood from the tenant above my shop caused a total loss — destroying all of my inventory, personal display pieces, and furniture. To make matters worse, I’ve just learned that the insurance policy I was required to take out won’t cover a single dollar of the damages. The policy was mandated by the property owner but was written for residential tenants — not for a commercial space like mine. Because I don’t live in the space, I’m left completely uncovered.
I now have no choice but to relocate and rebuild from the ground up — alone, and without insurance support.
This campaign will help cover:
Cleanup and professional disposal of water-damaged items
Total loss of inventory and personal display furniture
Relocation and moving costs
Rebuilding and refurnishing a new space so Pam’s Rusty Treasures can continue
This store was created out of love and grief, as a way to bring a piece of Rusty into the world and share it with the community. Every item in the store was thoughtfully chosen or handcrafted — many were never for sale, but simply there to create a welcoming, heartfelt experience.
If you can donate, I am truly grateful. If not, please consider sharing this campaign with others.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart,
Pam Garber
