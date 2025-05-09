Build a Bronze Jail Cell for Bronze Leticia James

Goal:
USD $3,000,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Rudolph Lassen III
There is a 12 foot bronze statue of Leticia James that has been erected in New York City. It is inaccurate. She is being investigated by the FBI for real estate fraud. Please help us create a 15 foot bronze jail cell to put around this statue. Any amount helps! Thank you!
Concerned citizen
