Campaign Image

Build a Bronze Jail Cell for Bronze Leticia James

Goal:

 USD $3,000,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Rudolph Lassen III

Campaign funds will be received by Rudolph Lassen III

Build a Bronze Jail Cell for Bronze Leticia James

There is a 12 foot bronze statue of Leticia James that has been erected in New York City. It is inaccurate. She is being investigated by the FBI for real estate fraud. Please help us create a 15 foot bronze jail cell to put around this statue. Any amount helps! Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Concerned citizen

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo