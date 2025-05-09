Help Donna Avoid Eviction After Medical Crisis

Goal:
USD $6,800
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Donna Jones
In December 2023, I experienced a life-threatening medical emergency that led to major surgery to remove a large portion of my colon. I lived with an ostomy bag for 10 months and underwent a second reconstructive surgery in October 2024. During both recoveries, I was on short-term disability and fell behind financially.
In January 2025, I was laid off. Although I received unemployment, it wasn’t enough to keep up with bills. By March, I became three months behind on rent and am now facing eviction. With added fees, I urgently need to raise $6,800 by May 16, 2025 to stay in my home and prevent eviction from being on my record.
The good news: I’m healing and back to work as a federal contractor. I’m doing all I can to rebuild, but I can’t do it alone. I’m humbly asking for your help to get through this final hurdle.
Your support will not only keep a roof over my head—it will restore stability and peace after a very challenging year and half. I promise to pay forward every act of kindness I receive.
With deep gratitude,
Donna
