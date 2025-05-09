Mother Of 7 Needs Two Lifesaving Surgies





Imagine raising seven children while silently battling life-threatening health issues, and still showing up for everyone with a smile. That’s Nancy Williams





Nancy is a single mother of seven, two biological children and five she lovingly adopted. Her life is defined by sacrifice, resilience, and unconditional love. But now, she’s in the fight of her life, and she can’t do it alone.





In 2020, Nancy lost her father to cancer just days before her birthday—on Father’s Day. In 2022, she lost her mother to the same disease. Shortly after, the weight of her grief led to a heart attack at just 33 years old.





She inherited her father’s demolition company, Axis Demolition, and has worked tirelessly to keep it alive in his memory. But balancing her own health struggles with raising seven children has pushed her to the edge.





Nancy lives with four autoimmune disorders, first diagnosed at age 27. She endured a hysterectomy in 2018 and relapsed in 2020. Despite daily pain and fatigue, she continues to operate heavy equipment, support her children, and serve her extended family and community with unmatched kindness.





This year, her health took another serious downturn. She now needs two urgent, life-saving surgeries for severe, private (feminine) medical issues. But because of financial constraints, Nancy is being forced to choose between them





No one should have to decide which part of their health to save.





She has put everything on hold to keep fighting, not just for herself, but for her children and the memory of her parents. She also returned to school to become an environmental consultant and works as an environmental technician to support her family and preserve her land.





Nancy is always the first to give, and now she needs us to give back.





Please donate if you can. Even a small gift could mean a world of difference. Help us raise the funds Nancy needs to receive both critical surgeries. Let’s lift this incredible woman up and remind her that she is not alone.