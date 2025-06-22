Aaron's Journey along the Appalachian Trail

Hello Friends and Family,

On April 3rd day our son, Aaron or "Bear" as most know him, began his solo hike along the Appalachian Trail. His goal was to see how for he could go before he ran out of resources. We are able to check in with him when he hits a town to resupply, and what started as "we'll see how far I make it" is now a personal mission to complete, He is approaching the 300 mile mark and is getting stronger and faster everyday. We are able to hear it in his voice when we talk. After a month on the trail Aaron knows this is something he has to finish, all the way to Maine.

For those who don't know the Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine and is over 2190 miles in length. The average time a hiker will complete the entire trail is 5-7 months. Aaron has now been backpacking for over a month and is currently in North Carolina after recently passing through the Blue ridge mountains. He is in good spirits and meeting a cast of characters along the way, he owes us all a book :).

To complete the entire 2200 miles Bear needs our help.

Bear needs to leave the trail weekly and hike to a town nearby resupplingy with food and other essentials , replace or repair worn out gear and occasionally stay the night at a hostel w/shower!

5 months to the finish line! With his dedication and everyone's support Bear will accomplish his goal . This has to happen!

We want to see Aaron fulfill his dream and complete this Journey in 2025.

Any contribution you make allows Aaron to get closer to Maine!

With gratitude for your support,

Brian and Kay Altadonna

We will update everyone along his Journey!



