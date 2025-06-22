Aaron's Journey along the Appalachian Trail

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $930
Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Altadonna
Hello Friends and Family,
On April 3rd day our son, Aaron or "Bear" as most know him, began his solo hike along the Appalachian Trail. His goal was to see how for he could go before he ran out of resources. We are able to check in with him when he hits a town to resupply, and what started as "we'll see how far I make it" is now a personal mission to complete, He is approaching the 300 mile mark and is getting stronger and faster everyday. We are able to hear it in his voice when we talk. After a month on the trail Aaron knows this is something he has to finish, all the way to Maine.
For those who don't know the Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine and is over 2190 miles in length. The average time a hiker will complete the entire trail is 5-7 months. Aaron has now been backpacking for over a month and is currently in North Carolina after recently passing through the Blue ridge mountains. He is in good spirits and meeting a cast of characters along the way, he owes us all a book :).
To complete the entire 2200 miles Bear needs our help.
Bear needs to leave the trail weekly and hike to a town nearby resupplingy with food and other essentials , replace or repair worn out gear and occasionally stay the night at a hostel w/shower!
5 months to the finish line! With his dedication and everyone's support Bear will accomplish his goal . This has to happen!
We want to see Aaron fulfill his dream and complete this Journey in 2025.
Any contribution you make allows Aaron to get closer to Maine!
With gratitude for your support,
Brian and Kay Altadonna
We will update everyone along his Journey!
keep it up kiddo - your gonna be special forces when your done.
Keep it up 👍🏻
Keep going Nephew! Love you
Hike on!
Good Luck!
Go Bear!
Be careful out there love you Mom-Wendy
🫡
Go Bear!!!
Go Bear
Godspeed on your life changing journey
Go Aaron , go!!!
Good luck Bear!!! Stay safe!!!
🫶🏻
Good luck, Aaron! What an exciting adventure.
July 6th, 2025
Bear has had a rough week but this kid is amazing us with his tenacity and pace at which he's covering ground.
Averaging 20 miles a day (brutal pace) he is now past the 700 mile point. Somewhere between Troutville and Glasgow Virginia he had his first real test. Sometime into the days hike approx 6 miles in his back went out, painfully so, couldn't stand up straight or even accomplish basic tasks and so he decided to call it a day and set camp.
2 hours later he was just finishing setting up his hammock, he told us he could barely move let alone carry a pack, and this is when he got hit out of the blue with a nasty Norovirus (probably due to some tainted water).
Noro is rough , you lose weight fast IYKYK, time passed and he was just getting more dehydrated, couldn't stand straight or carry gear, he had no signal on his phone and so slowly walked towards a logging road, it was there he got 1 bar reception and he sent out a HELP text to the local trail search and rescue, not even sure if his text went through he laid down for a few hours and a truck showed up. I can't imagine the magnitude of relief he felt at that moment. They stowed his gear and brought him to town and he was able to shelter in a trail support center.
He's in a place right now where he has 1300 miles left, and his spirits are very low, we could hear it in his voice.
Bear said this is the single most important thing he's ever done and now approaching the halfway mark of the journey, he's alone, running low on resources, beatup and gassed.
Everyone that has taken the time to share or donate - We are forever grateful - please reshare as much as possible - Bear needs all the support he can receive right now.
Thank You,
Brian and Kay
June 22nd, 2025
Bear ate the Bear,
The purplish sweet fat dripping on coals erased memories of the stinky harvest, IFYKYK...(up close bears smell like &^%$) That was a cheezy proud dad joke, sheepishly I apologize for loving lamb.
Anywho - Bear needed boots, the power of collective love and encouragement allowed him to replace before an ensured broken ankle, and enough reserves to hit a dollar general avg. every 7-10 days for instant mash taters, lightweight yet comfy food.
approaching mile marker 700 and and straddling 2 Virginias sheltering at RIce Field I am reminded everyday, no matter how rough my day starts it doesn't start with looking for water and sunsets without skeeterz,,,
From our entire hearts we are eternally grateful for everyones support to push this kid through all the way through to Maine.
God bless everyone,
Brian and Kay
June 12th, 2025
Hello I've got an update for everyone,
Spoke to Bear this morning, he's somewhere along the trail in Virginia just crossed mile marker 556! He wanted to express his gratitude for everyone's continued support, I heard it in his voice , he feels the Love., His current situation is that he needs new boots and has to make a decision on what's the priority, provisions or trail boots. Kay and I are so overwhelmed by the enthusiasm this early in the journey our hearts are full knowing the love you guys have showed him so far, he shared a pic with me today of a close encounter with a black bear staring him down through some ferns he took on his phone, being alone and this remote everything looks like food, Bear? or Bear?...
God Bless everyone,
Brian and Kay
June 12th, 2025
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.