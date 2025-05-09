Help My Husband Begin Dialysis After Sudden Kidney

Hi, my name is Christie, and I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult moments in our lives.





Just a few days ago, we rushed my husband to the hospital, fearing he’d had a stroke. Thankfully, it turned out to be Bell’s palsy, but during testing, we received devastating news — his creatinine levels were 7.5, his kidney function was under 15%, and he had dangerously high potassium and uncontrolled high blood pressure.





After further tests and consultations, a nephrologist told us he must start dialysis immediately, It was a shock. We went from thinking it was a minor nerve issue to learning his kidneys were failing — all in a matter of days.





We’re asking for $5,000 to help with the emergency medical costs, transportation to dialysis, missed work, and essentials while we navigate this new reality. Chris is the main provider for our family. This will help us navigate our way until his disability kicks in.

Anything you can give — whether it’s $5 or simply sharing this fundraiser — will help lift an enormous burden. We are so grateful for your love, prayers, and support. Please help us get through this and bring my husband home healthy again.







From the bottom of my heart, thank you.





— Christie



