Attorney fees for guardianship

My daughter has a horrible history with her childrens father resulting in domestic violence. He is currently in jail for the most previous physical assault of strangulation. He pled guilty and is currently waiting sentencing I believe. During one of the domestic violence incidence, CPS was called and that call resulted in her son being placed in my care. In order for me to get my grandson, I had to pass a background check that involved both state and FBI with fingerprints. Everything came back good of course. I was given the option to do foster kinship or obtain guardianship. I elected to go for guardianship. I paid all the cost for guardianship and was grated temporary guardianship with a scheduled hearing for permanent guardianship on August 7, 2025. Unfortunately, my daughter was assaulted again by the children's father resulting in CPS taking her 8 month old daughter for failure to protect. During this situation I intervened for the safety of my daughter and my grand daughter. I instructed another daughter who was at the apartment at the time, to call the police. Once the police arrived, the daughter who called the police, brought my grand daughter to me. I later spoke with my daughter who was involved in the domestic violence dispute and learned she was ok. CPS came to my home to see if my grand daughter was ok. I was told everything was ok and the CPS worker left. Two days later (April 10, 2025) CPS came to my home with two cops to remove my granddaughter from my care. I was informed, the child was being removed due to a 25 year case of mine (A case which they've known about) . They informed me, I could not keep my granddaughter pending the request of these records. None of this made any sense to me. CPS has been aware of this case since 2006. Now keep in mind, I still have my grandson, who is the brother of my granddaughter. Both children have the same mom and dad. I was confused as to why they were removing my granddaughter as if she was in imminent danger. Now, during this time and on another occasion I was informed, the agency would request records. In any event CPS removed my granddaughter from my care on April 10, 2025. This was a sad day for my entire family. The foster kinship worker continued to work my case for foster kinship. The following week the foster kinship worker came to complete paperwork for the program and inspect my home. The next week she made an appointment to have my fingerprints done again since its been more than a year since i was finger printed for my grandson. Again, everything came back ok. Two weeks later (on 4/24/2025), I called foster care service to check the status of the records and was told they were waiting for me to request the records. I was shocked to hear this because I was never instructed to request the records and I wasn't sure why I was being ask to do so. In any event on Monday April 28, 2025, I requested the records. I asked about the wait time to receive the records and was informed the department was back logged with request and she was unable to provide a date for when the records would be mailed out. I shared this information with the foster care worker with a request to care for my granddaughter while waiting for the records. I have not received a response. I'm deeply concerned for my granddaughter and would like for her to be placed with me and her brother while her mother works on herself. I have since hired an attorney but I do not have unlimited funds. My attorney charges $300 an hour. CPS will fight till your financial death, exhausting everything you've ever worked for. I was allowed to have my grandson so I'm not sure why CPS if refusing to allow me to care for my granddaughter as well. They are go back 5 years for criminal history so im not sure why they are holding this against me. In 2009, I was allowed to take guardianship of my great-niece when she was a new born and yes the court was aware of my case at that time. Permanent guardianship was granted and she is now 15 years old. I need help! This is a tough agency to fight but a fight can be won. Im a single mom, I have a full time job, typical mortgage and bills. I have a daughter graduating high-school (May 2025) and this case is taking away from my ability to fully celebrate her. I will find a way to make it up to her but fighting for my granddaughter has taken center stage. So, please, please help me bring my granddaughter home. The money raised will help with legal fees and future financial support for my grand children with any money left over. I will be so grateful for whatever you can do to help. Thank you