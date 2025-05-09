Supporting the Crandell Family

We are heartbroken to share this news because there is simply no easy way to communicate it.





On April 28th, Reverend Steve Crandell suffered a cardiac event. Without oxygen to his brain for nearly eight minutes, Steve sustained severe brain damage and, tragically, he will not recover.





It is a testament to his strength that he has survived this long. Yet, Steve is currently in hospice care, surrounded by family and close friends, and is expected to drop the body in a matter of hours or days. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of well wishes and communications to Steve. He is loved by many.





Steve will be leaving behind his beloved wife, Diane. He has made it clear that he first and foremost wants Diane to be cared for. Between the two of them, there is a century of selfless dedication and help – there is not a couple in Oregon who have helped others at this level. And so, it goes without saying that they more than deserve our help. In honor of their service to our religion and the world at large, we are asking for donations to help support Diane during this incredibly painful time.





Insurance has partially covered Steve’s hospital stay but due to the unplanned nature of this tragedy, there are expenses the family needs help with, including:

-Medical costs not covered by insurance (i.e., “copay”, which is a fixed amount an insured person pays out-of-pocket for a covered healthcare service, typically at the time of service, as part of their insurance plan),

-A suitable celebration of Steve’s life,

-Financial support for Diane as she stabilizes Social Security and other income sources, and

-Other miscellaneous expenses associated with this unexpected event.





We will continue to provide updates as Steve’s journey comes to a close.





Though losing Steve is deeply painful, we choose to honor his life by carrying forward with the strength, compassion, and unwavering spirit he shared with all of us. His deep faith and love for his community were at the heart of everything he did – and we will continue his legacy by living out those same values every day.





The question one can ask oneself is, “What does Steve want?” Let’s all find it within ourselves to strive to accomplish the answer to this question and to carry on his life’s mission.





We can assure everyone that (with due regard to the tremendous loss associated with this event) Steve is spiritually in stellar shape. He is a trained Auditor, on OT VII, Super Power completion, Professional Supervisor, Professional Word Clearer, who completed the entire OEC/FEBC twice (including the newest iteration). He is set up well for the remainder of this track.





In the words of L. Ron Hubbard:

“The only tests of a life well lived are:

Did he do what he intended? and

Were people glad he lived?

…

“The results of having lived at all, then, are the only things that count.”

-Article entitled “My Only Defense for Having Lived” published on 15 August 1966, which can be found in the book “L. Ron Hubbard: Philosopher & Founder.”