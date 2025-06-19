Help Chris get his hip replaced in Mexico!

Goal:
CAD $30,000
Raised:
CAD $2,145
Campaign funds will be received by Wanda Bakker
Chris Rottier needs a hip replacement desperately. A doctor was found in Mexico who can operate on one hip on May 25. Chris and Sharon need to pay for travel, a 17-day stay, and the operation itself. We are asking for your help! The Rottiers have blessed many others in various ways over the years, and are now in need of assistance themselves. Please consider contributing to their expenses with a donation of $20, $50, or $100. We thank you in advance!
Get better soon :)
Come back skippin'. Praying for you.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏 Isaiah 40:28-31
Praying for you. As soon as those hips get replaced, you’re gonna feel so much better.
Praying for you both!
Praying for a sucessful sugery!
Prayers and hugs
Our prayers are with you.
Praying for protection & provision & answers to prayers !!
God’s got you! You are blessed beyond measure in all things and in all ways. Praying for you both.
Prayers and love to Chris and Sharon. Best of luck.
June 19th, 2025
From Sharon:
Hello everyone!
We are home now 1 week. The 5-hour direct flight from Puerto Vallarta to Calgary went well despite a 45-minute delay and there were no seats available with extra leg room. Chris had an aisle seat and was able to stand up, stretch, and walk a little every 1/2 hour, and that was super helpful!
Our daughter Serena, picked us up and brought us to her home where they had set up a bed for Chris in the living room on the main floor--what a blessing!
The next day it took us 7 hours to drive from Calgary to home, but it was good (and necessary!) for Chris to get out of the car now and again and stretch.
Before we left for Mexico, I had managed to rent a hospital bed from an agency in Edmonton and our son Simeon picked it up and had it all set up and functional in our living room, on the main floor. It was good to be home.
Funny thing--we had to put the heater on in the house for a couple of days--it was +22 outside but we were used to +32 in Mexico--ha ha--go figure; doesn't take long to get climatized!
Chris gets around pretty good with the mobility walker (no wheels), does his exercises to keep strong and mobile. He still rests a couple of times during the day. His appetite is better. I took some extra time off from nursing and am around if he needs anything. This week I've been driving him to his work place/paint shop every morning and then pick him up a couple of hours later. He has very little pain for which he is grateful! He's still slightly anemic which causes him to get tired very quickly. We'll see how a diet of liver, spinach and raisins will perk him up!
It's good to be home.
Chris meets with our local orthopedic surgeon in July to see what can be done about his other hip. Until then, it's life one day at a time and we're thankful.
Your support and prayers are SO greatly appreciated! Thanks for journeying with us!
God bless you all!
Sharon and Chris Rottier
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.