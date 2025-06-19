Help Chris get his hip replaced in Mexico!

Chris Rottier needs a hip replacement desperately. A doctor was found in Mexico who can operate on one hip on May 25. Chris and Sharon need to pay for travel, a 17-day stay, and the operation itself. We are asking for your help! The Rottiers have blessed many others in various ways over the years, and are now in need of assistance themselves. Please consider contributing to their expenses with a donation of $20, $50, or $100. We thank you in advance!