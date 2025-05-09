Help Don Wright beat cancer





My husband Don was diagnosed with cancer November 2023. In July 2024, he spent $20,000 on an ablation procedure that was blotched. They missed his cancer completely and sent him home believing he was cured only to be left in pain and fatigued to the point of missing work almost every day.

Don is a highly devoted Christian, Husband, father and Realtor.

During all of this he has helped his sons build a successful pool maintenance business as a branch of our homeschooling plan.

His son’s customers constantly complement our two boys for the way they work and behave.

After Don was sent home July 30, 2024 being told that he was heeled; his cancer grew to the point that he was in so much pain we had a seek answers, again!

A new MRI and PSMA Pet scan revealed that the former procedure was done incorrectly and left him in a dangerous spot with growing cancer.

Several radiologist have said that it has spread and some doctors have told him there’s nothing else they can do.

We found a specialist that took new scans and has a very positive plan!

That was the biggest relief ever!!!! Don wants to stick around a while to serve Christ, love his wife, raise his boys and hopes to spend time getting to know his new preemie grandson some day.

We drained ourselves on the first procedure and now time is ticking away. Prostate cancer becomes a totally different problem depending on where is spreads in the body. We want it out now before it spreads and while we have someone willing to see us through it.

The starting cost of this procedure is $35,000. We understand that’s a ton of money but we need our family to stay together. There are so many things left on our list! Seeing his boys graduate, being there to guide and protect their lives. Growing old with me and not leaving me alone.

Anyone who knows Don knows that he has a unique closeness to his wife, children and those close to him. Don has spent his life going FAR out of his way for others and now he needs your help.

Maybe that’s a small medium or large donation. Maybe it’s a small repeated donation.

He has to have the money by July 15 before going in for the procedure. We can postpone the procedure but if the cancer spreads more; the procedure won’t save him.

PLEASE HELP keep Don around and please pray for our family to beat this and more importantly to bring glory to God and be thankful for all the God has done for us. Please share this with as many people as you can.