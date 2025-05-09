Supporting a friend who was in a car accident

On April 14th a close friend/family member of mine Hamilton who also goes by Hammy was on his way to work and while waiting to make a left turn at an intersection someone doing about 80 mph rammed into the back of his truck without breaking which caused the accident, it messed up his truck and sent him to the hospital with injuries. This accident has kept Hamilton out of work and he needs physical therapy everyday for the injuries that he got on his back(spine) and hip. His money is basically depleted and he doesn’t know how long the liability case is going to take. Hamilton has no means of transportation anymore and it's been a real challenge dealing with all the pain, not being able to see the doctor anymore nor being able to get to physical therapy along with keeping up on the bills. He has applied for medicade but was denied, I am Trying to raise money to help him with the bills and hopefully get some sort of Transportation where he can keep getting to the doctor along with physical therapy and hopefully start work again soon after he is better. Without getting to both it will take longer for him to heal, which will leave him out of work longer. As long as I’ve known him (over 20 years) he never liked not working. Anything helps. I placed a large total but anything helps