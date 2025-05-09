Company family's moving

The following description was drafted by the Deacons of Victory Baptist Church:

Leonardo Company serves as one of the pastors of Victory Baptist Church, Ciudadela, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Due to reasons beyond themselves, the Company family has to move to new housing. And, besides the rental cost, there are some removal costs that will have to be paid for one time only.

The goal of this present campaign is to help them with the first monthly payment of the rental, as well as the other expenditures referred above. And we make it trusting in God's perfect care for his people.

The contribution will be received by the Deacons of Berean Baptist Church. Berean will then send the money to the treasurers of Victory Baptist Church. They will then ensure the funds are given to Pastor Company.

Thank God for his provision!

Leonardo Company es uno de los pastores de la Iglesia Bautista Victoria situada en Ciudadela, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Por razones que los trascienden, la familia Company debe mudarse a una nueva vivienda. Y además del pago correspondiente al valor mensual del alquiler, se añaden gastos extraordinarios asociados a la mudanza que deberán pagarse por única vez.

El objetivo de la presente colecta es ayudarles a cubrir el primer mensual del alquiler, así como los demás gastos mencionados. La misma la hacemos confiando en el cuidado perfecto de Dios para con los suyos.

La ofrenda será recibida por Juan Ignacio García, uno de los tesoreros de la mencionada iglesia, quien oportunamente la hará llegar al pastor L. Company.

¡Gracias a Dios por su provisión!