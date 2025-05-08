Saving my home

I'm Eric Dodge, due to a severe accident on 2-3-2025, which the ER Doc said was caused by a vasovagal syncope, which was brought on by a severe coughing incident. I passed out with no warning. I have lost my income stream for a few months. In the accident when I passed out from the vasovagal syncope, my semi left the interstate and went airborne about 80 feet in the air, then crash landed. I was airlifted to the hospital. Once there it was verified that my right wrist was broken, requiring surgery to fix. My right ankle was fractured and broken in three different bones. All of my right ribs were fractured or broken except four. My sternum was fractured, and three of my vertebrae have fractures. Due to Workman's Comp denying my claim, I lost ALL of my income streams. So my bills are no longer covered. I have obtained an attorney to fight Workman's Comp. My employer provided health insurance will expire on April 1st of this year, as I am no longer employed. I have fallen three months behind on my mortgage, I am in fear of loosing my home. I appreciate any amount you can give. My medical needs are covered by the VA, as I'm a Veteran, but that does not pay my mortgage. I have been draining my 401k to pay my month to month bills.