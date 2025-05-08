Hello!

My name is Shannyn, and I am going to Thailand for a mission experience to spread the hope of Jesus with my church Rock Harbor. I am going in September 12,2025 - September 25th, 2025.



We will be helping with construction projects that will support long term for the community. as well as hosting a VBS program for local children where we will share bible lessons, songs and activities that point them to the love of Jesus. It would be an amazing opportunity to have God use me to help those in need and to glorify his grace through hands on service and meaningful relationships.



Please pray and donate today!