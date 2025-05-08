Campaign Image

Support to buy a Laptop to get back on my feet

Goal:

 KES 57,000

Raised:

 KES 64,600

Campaign created by Bilha Muthoni

Campaign funds will be received by Bilha Muthoni

Support to buy a Laptop to get back on my feet

Hey Everyone! My name is Bilha, a Kenyan with extensive experience working with international organizations. Sadly, a year ago, I lost my job due to restructuring, which deeply affected my ability to support my family and other dependents. Despite ongoing efforts, I have not secured new employment. However, volunteering at children's homes has been instrumental in my recovery from depression, giving me renewed hope and determination.

I am appealing to anyone out there to help me to buy a laptop and at least 3 months of WIFI to help me get back on my feet. I know with my Customer service and Sales experience, I am confident that I will be able to secure up to 2 jobs, either part time or full time and a laptop will go a long way in helping me. 

A laptop with the right specs will cost me Ksh. 48,000 ($371.79)

WIFI for 3 months will cost me Ksh. 9,000 ( $69.71)

The total is Ksh. 57,000 ($441.50)


Social Impact: Beyond financial stability, your support will enable me to regularly supply children's homes with essential goods as an expression of gratitude. I am committed to making a positive impact both economically and socially.

I am eager to embark on this journey toward financial independence and community service. Your assistance will not only help establish a sustainable livelihood but also contribute to ongoing charitable efforts benefiting vulnerable children.


Thank you for considering my proposal. I am available to provide additional information or discuss any questions you may have.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
64600.00 KES
9 hours ago

This Giver Army Grant has been made possible through our Barnabus Cause and the generosity of the Giver Army! We’re so sorry for the difficult circumstances you’re facing right now. Our prayer is that God surrounds you with peace, provision, and strength in this season. Philippians 4:19 Learn more about our mission at www.GiveSendGo.org

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo