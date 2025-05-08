Support to buy a Laptop to get back on my feet





I am appealing to anyone out there to help me to buy a laptop and at least 3 months of WIFI to help me get back on my feet. I know with my Customer service and Sales experience, I am confident that I will be able to secure up to 2 jobs, either part time or full time and a laptop will go a long way in helping me.





A laptop with the right specs will cost me Ksh. 48,000 ($371.79)





WIFI for 3 months will cost me Ksh. 9,000 ( $69.71)





The total is Ksh. 57,000 ($441.50)









Social Impact: Beyond financial stability, your support will enable me to regularly supply children's homes with essential goods as an expression of gratitude. I am committed to making a positive impact both economically and socially.





I am eager to embark on this journey toward financial independence and community service. Your assistance will not only help establish a sustainable livelihood but also contribute to ongoing charitable efforts benefiting vulnerable children.









Thank you for considering my proposal. I am available to provide additional information or discuss any questions you may have.

Hey Everyone! My name is Bilha, a Kenyan with extensive experience working with international organizations. Sadly, a year ago, I lost my job due to restructuring, which deeply affected my ability to support my family and other dependents. Despite ongoing efforts, I have not secured new employment. However, volunteering at children's homes has been instrumental in my recovery from depression, giving me renewed hope and determination.