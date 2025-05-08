I Am Rodney Hinton Jr

#IAmRodneyHintonJr

Let us come together to ensure that Rodney Hinton Jr. gets a fair trial and that the officers involved in the death of his son are held accountable for murdering his son, Ryan Hinton.

Any amount will help and all donations will be given to the family, for Rodney Hinton Jr.’s legal fees and for a proper burial of his son, Ryan Hinton.

Let our voice be heard by assisting this family and the father, who felt that the only way to get justice, was to take matters into his own hands.

#IAmRodneyHintonJr 👊🏽💪🏽✊🏽🙏🏽