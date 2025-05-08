Cheerleading Dreams in Florida

Help my granddaughters reach their dreams in Florida! 🏆💪

As a 100% disabled veteran, I've watched my granddaughters thrive in cheerleading for almost 8 years. They've excelled in every competition, placing 1st to 3rd, and even winning Grand Champion! 🏆

Now, they have the opportunity to compete in the finals in Florida, but they need your help to cover the fees. 💰

Their team is made up of children from all over San Antonio, TX, and a majority are military children like mine. I want to see the joy on their faces when they perform and the comradery they learn as a team, just like I experienced in the military. 🌟

Please contribute to their campaign so these talented young girls can make their dreams come true! 💪🏆🎉

Your support will help cover the costs of their trip to Florida, including accommodations, food, and competition fees. Every little bit counts, and your contribution will bring them one step closer to their dreams! 💕

Thank you for considering supporting my granddaughters' cheerleading dreams! 💕🏆💪