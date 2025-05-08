Caleb YWAM Leadership Track

Hey Everyone! I have a BIG announcement! I have been accepted into YWAM Endeavors Leadership Track! This means I will be traveling to South Africa in about a month! We will be partnering with the YWAM Muzinberg base. While we are there our goal is two-fold. First, to serve the YWAM base and partner with the local ministries they run. This includes, helping with projects on the base, connecting with the DTS (Discipleship Training School) that is currently running at the time. Myself and several other students will be doing "on the job training" learning what it means to lead an outreach, facilitate a team and build our staff team community.





After the 6 weeks in South Africa, I will be heading to another YWAM base in Amsterdam, for a leadership training school called, DTS Equip. This is a 6 week school created for training DTS staff and school leaders. They will teach on a wide range of topics from DTS requirements, to how to do one on one discipleship, discipling people from difficult backgrounds, to being a disciple yourself and growing in your own relationship with God as you lead. Along with the school, we will be participating with the YWAM missionaries there by helping in outreaches there in Amsterdam.

Through doing both of these things we will get to learn from two amazing bases, grow as a staff community and get a really well rounded training for leading in both lecture phase and outreach.





I believe this is my next step in following Jesus. I am stepping out in faith, and leaning into HIM as he challenges me to become a leader for HIS kingdom.





I do need to raise support for this venture. I need to raise $3500 for this 12 week Missions trip. After this trip, the Lord may open up doors for me to be a full time missionary with YWAM. Only He knows what my future holds, but I would love for you to partner with me on these next steps.



