Supporting Donnie Neels Terminal Cancer Battle

It’s with a heavy heart that I am making this fundraiser. Our step father Donnie was diagnosed with terminal lung and liver cancer the day after Easter. After many tests, they have seen that the cancer has spread all over including in his bones. Biopsy has shown that it is small cell cancer which is spreading rapidly.

Donnie has always been a very hard worker, working up to 60-70 hours a week providing for my mother and my 11 year old niece. His income was the main income of the household. Unfortunately, with his diagnosis he will not be bringing in an income any longer.

They have applied for his social security as he is eligible this year for a full retirement. While all that is pending their bills are adding up and no way to pay them.

My mother is driving daily to be at his side while he remains in the hospital. She did bring him home for a week, but his liver is failing and he is swelling and too weak to be at home.

Donnie has been a blessing to our family. He is the kindest, selfless person on earth. He has been there for my sister and I since we were small and has showed us the real meaning of having a father. He has always been a phone call away when we needed him. He would drop anything to help. He has been a loving devoted husband and father. He never met a stranger.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate! It takes the good ones to soon!

If anyone could help by donating just a few dollars to help take a burden off his mind we would appreciate it tremendously!

Although he is very ill, he still worries about my mother being able to pay the bills and put food on the table. Her worry is being with him as much as she can during these crucial days.



