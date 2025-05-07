Seeking Justice and Advocacy for My Son Marcus

My name is Karen Randle, and I am reaching out to raise funds for my son Marcus' legal fees and advocacy efforts. On Oct 11th, Marcus was admitted to a mental health facility after attempting to end his life. The facility kept him for 7 days and prescribed him dangerous RSSI medication without properly warning us of the risks. Tragically, Marcus committed a violent crime while under the influence of these medications, and we believe that this would not have happened if we had been properly informed of the dangers.

As a loving parent, I am devastated by the events that have transpired and am determined to hold those accountable who are responsible for my son's situation. The prescribed medication has had a profound impact on Marcus' mental health, and we fear for his future and well-being. We are seeking legal action to ensure that my son receives the proper care and support he needs, and to bring attention to the underreported issue of dangerous medication side effects.

We are asking for your support in raising $80,000 to cover Marcus' legal fees and advocacy efforts. Your contribution will help us to:

1. Provide legal representation for Marcus to ensure that his rights are protected and his voice is heard.

2. Fund advocacy initiatives to raise awareness about the dangers of RSSI medication and the need for proper warnings and support for those who are prescribed these medications.

3. Support Marcus' ongoing mental health treatment and rehabilitation.

Your contribution will be instrumental in helping us to bring about justice for Marcus and ensure that no other family has to endure the tragedy that we have faced. Please consider supporting our campaign and joining us in our fight for justice and advocacy. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that those who are struggling with mental health issues receive the care and support they deserve. Thank you for your time and consideration.