Pogosyan Family Legal Defense Fund

Dear friends, it is far from me or anyone in my family to do this but we are in need of help. The most unexpected thing has happened and we are in a legal battle. I humbly ask that if God puts it on your heart, to please help my family and give whatever you can. Anything that we can raise for helping my family with legal fees will be forever appreciated. If not monetarily, please keep us in your prayers and know that we are praying for everyone that helps us as well. We are in prayer with fasting and conviction and know that our Heavenly Father will see us through this difficult time. Thank you all for your consideration. Be well and God bless you all.