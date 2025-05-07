I need safe spot for my kids & his killer are free

I had to strokes Within the last 3 years. I originally had 6 kids. I'm 2016 my newborn then leave nothing but hours due to a heart defect through the years from 2022 to now I have 2 strokes And On september the twenty first at seven forty five around that time my 18yr old son was killed by my niece. And her boyfriend. I had Life Insurance to cover him but they wouldn't pay due to his disability. At the moment, I'm still fighting the Insurance company with the lawyers. So I used everything I had with the policy and It only paid $15,000 for riders and that's barely cover his funeral. So I had a funeral and had him cremated now, while I'm grieving, I'm going through this with my niece was not arrested that night because she lied and said it was self defense That him and her boyfriend was fighting and went in the living room jump on my and She never said that she stabbed my son that's why her boyfriend is shot him, until they did the Medical examiner report said that my son was attacked by 2 people,she had stabbed my son and her boyfriend had shot him and he died choking on his own blood, and her boyfriend is at home on PR bond for murder today. Until the grand Decide what level of murder he will be charged and If my niece will be charged. I have 2 kids and a grandson to worry about and on SSA and we were living in a condo and now we moved fast for security reasons to somewhere small because I'm on disability in which my son was helping and paid bills. Now I'm looking for help and a safe area so we can stop looking over our shoulder and back. Because they're out free until the grand jury comes back with a decision. I will post the story so you can see and On a police report that he was charged but my niece has not been charged yet so we wait on those charges. I just need help to move my kids somewhere safe and secure. She has 3 kids from this guy and 4 other kids from different guys and their all in jail already. And they both killed my son in front of all their kids. She's standing by he man so I don't trust them and what they will do not to face jail time. My son was 18yr old and they are in their 30's it was an Abusive relationship and my sonwas protecting and her 7 kids and she turn on her own blood cousin. I will take whatever help I can get God Bless You 🙏🏽🙇🏾‍♀️🙏🏽🕊