Homeless need help help getting back on my feet

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Johnnie Parker

Campaign funds will be received by Johnnie Parker

Homeless need help getting back on my feet any amount helps I would appreciate it so very much if you could find it in your heart please you don't know how much it will help me out I live in Chapel Hill North Carolina

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Johnnie, I’m worried about you, but I can’t let you go hungry. Please call me soon. Let’s talk. Luv U Bro.

