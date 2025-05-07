Campaign Image

Help Emily Go To Bagpipe Camp in June!

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Dawn Cadzow

Emily is raising money to go to the Rob McLintock School of Piping and Drumming in Carlsbad, CA on June 21st to 27th 2025. This fundraiser will pay for her room and meals for the week. We usually apply for a scholarship for her to go but she wasn't given one this year. She's a very talented grade 4 piper and this camp helps her to grow in her Bagpipe skills. She has attended the last 2 years and would like to continue to attend this year. If Emily raises over her intended goal of $1000, that money will be used for her upcoming trip to Scotland in August for the Worlds Championships in Glasgow Scotland. Thank you for your support of Emily in her endeavors. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

ROCK ON HIGHLAND ROCKER!

