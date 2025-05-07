Help me help my wife when I can't

First, let me say how much I dislike coming to this point. For 75 years I’ve tried never to be a burden. I worked hard, kept our family first, and did my best to provide for my wife—even though I never built the retirement cushion she deserves. Now, I’ve been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I’ll fight it with everything modern medicine and alternative protocols can offer, but the long-term odds—and costs—are brutal.

What keeps me awake isn’t the diagnosis; it’s my wife’s future security. We live on Social Security and a small pension from one of the many jobs I held. That pension stops the day I do. Standard cancer care alone generates staggering bills, and the complementary treatments that might buy me more time are paid entirely out-of-pocket. Travel to specialists and weeks away from home only adds to the burden. Without help, those expenses will devour the little we have.

Our modest home—a place that has anchored our family for decades—also needs urgent work. The roof leaks, the foundation is settling, and our well, our only water source, is failing. If these repairs aren’t done soon, my wife could be left with debt, unsafe living conditions, and no clean water on top of medical bills.

Your contribution will be used carefully:

Cover treatment expenses not met by insurance Restore the well and tackle critical house repairs Preserve the value of our home so my wife has long-term financial stability

I’m determined to battle this illness and spare my wife additional heartache, but I can’t do it alone. Every dollar, prayer, and share brings us closer to peace of mind. Thank you for considering our campaign. Your kindness gives us hope that—whatever the outcome—my wife will have the security and comfort she deserves.

#RepairOurHome #SecureOurFuture #PancreaticCancer #FinancialSecurity #FamilyFirst