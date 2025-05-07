Campaign Image

White Family and Pets Persecution

 ZAR R1,000,000

 ZAR R600

Campaign created by Marisa Marais

We are a family of three, including our two loyal German Shepherd's who are facing persecution in South Africa. We need your help to keep our family and pets safe. Our beloved dog, Diesel, requires a second hip replacement, but we cannot afford the costly surgery. We fear for our lives and urgently need funds to secure our safety. Please help us create a safe environment for our family and pets. Your kindness will be blessed, and we will pay it forward. Thank you for considering our campaign.

Anonymous Giver
R 300.00 ZAR
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
R 300.00 ZAR
1 month ago

Sending prayers

