White Family and Pets Persecution

We are a family of three, including our two loyal German Shepherd's who are facing persecution in South Africa. We need your help to keep our family and pets safe. Our beloved dog, Diesel, requires a second hip replacement, but we cannot afford the costly surgery. We fear for our lives and urgently need funds to secure our safety. Please help us create a safe environment for our family and pets. Your kindness will be blessed, and we will pay it forward. Thank you for considering our campaign.