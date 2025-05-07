2025 Smith Neighborhood Independence Day Show

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $114
We are trying to raise funds for our 2025, 4th of July Firework show for the Smith neighborhood. We put this Firework show on every year after sunset at the Smith house.
All donations will be put towards purchasing the supply of fireworks for the show.
Any and all help is appreciated! Thank you!
Wooo super excited!! I will donate more as I can!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.