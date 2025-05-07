Campaign Image

2025 Smith Neighborhood Independence Day Show

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $114

Campaign created by Dartanian Carlson

We are trying to raise funds for our 2025, 4th of July Firework show for the Smith neighborhood. We put this Firework show on every year after sunset at the Smith house.

All donations will be put towards purchasing the supply of fireworks for the show.

Any and all help is appreciated! Thank you!

Recent Donations
Avila FamBam
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Wooo super excited!! I will donate more as I can!

Dartanian Carlson
$ 9.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

