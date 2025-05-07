Pastor Vics Battle

Help Pastor Vic in His Fight for Healing

Our beloved Pastor Vic has been hospitalized for over a 2 weeks, battling serious health issues that have taken a toll on both his body, but has never shaken his spirit. As many of you know, Pastor Vic has been a steady presence in our lives—offering prayer, support, and unwavering faith through our own times of need.

Now, it’s our turn to lift him up.

We are asking for your help—whether it’s through giving, sharing this page, or praying for a full recovery.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward easing the financial burden of hospital stays, treatments, travel expenses, and aftercare. More importantly, it will remind Pastor Vic and his family that they are surrounded by love and support.

Let’s show Pastor Vic the same compassion he’s shown so many. Please join us in giving, sharing, and believing in healing.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2