Help us build a Bible based off grid commUnity

Hello friends, brothers and sisters in the faith—

My name is Nicolas Bella, most of you know me as brother Qanaah. I have created this page as I, and a few other brothers/familes are being called to do something in these end times—something holy, practical, and what we feel is deeply needed.





We are raising funds to start building a truth-based, off-grid community of Bible-believing families—a refuge for those who want to live by The Most High’s Word, raise their children in righteousness, and be set apart from a world that has and is rapidly turning away from truth.





This will be a place where:

• Organic food is grown with our own hands

• Kosher animals are raised with care

• Biblical feast days and holy days are kept and honored

• DIY and survival skills are taught and passed down

• Children are protected and discipled in faith, strength, and wisdom

• Community members & families can grow in the word, self-defense, homesteading, and self-sufficiency without the fear of negative outside influences





We’re not looking for luxury—we’re looking for liberty from the new paths of society. The old paths (Jeremiah 6:16), and more of a decolonized way of living. A place to live freely under The Most High’s authority, away from the center of cities and chaos, where we can worship, work, build, and walk out the truth without the hyper vigilance that’s needed in the world. We are currently looking to purchase 19 acres in Texas priced at $149,000. We are working on getting funds together, but we can’t do this alone.





Your support will go directly toward land, basic infrastructure, and the initial resources needed to get this vision off the ground. If you’ve ever longed for a place like this—or want to help others who have—please consider contributing, and reaching out if you feel you can help in another way, or if you’re called to seek the possibility of relocating and living on the land. Especially if you have a particular skill set. Ex: Experience in electrician work, plumbing, carpentry, solar, farming, teaching, agriculture, etc.





Every dollar brings this vision one step closer to reality.





Even if you can’t give, please pray for us and that our mission is guided in righteousness, and share this with anyone who needs hope and direction in these times.





Thank you, we believe this can—and will—happen, with The Most High’s help, guidance, and the support of those who hear the call.





Let’s build a place where truth still has a home.



